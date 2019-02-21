SOCIETY

Bikini-clad baristas too steamy for some customers at coffee shop

The Pink Pantherz coffee shop has some Campbell residents upset, while others don't seem to mind the beachy uniforms. (KGO-TV)

By
CAMPBELL, California --
The Pink Pantherz drive-by coffee shop in Campbell is surprising customers with something that is not on the drink menu.

The baristas are dressed, let's just say, for a day at the beach.

Come for the coffee, and you get something unexpected. The baristas wear bikini tops and Daisy Dukes.

RELATED: Lingerie, bikini-clad baristas stir up controversy at proposed coffee shop near Redwood City

Customers seem pleasantly surprised, but some neighbors are upset.

"We actually believe in women's rights and especially now with the movement 'Me Too.' To get this type of business in the area, I feel absolutely devastated," resident Elena Gager said.

Gager tells Eyewitness News she is even considering returning with a protest sign.

Others don't seem to mind.

"It's a little cold to be dressed like that, but if the girls are comfortable with it, then it's a free market. That's what America is all about," resident Anthony Hodder said.

RELATED: Bikini baristas cover up for grand opening on the Peninsula

Sabrina is a barista at Pink Pantherz. She says unless you get really close to the shop, it's hard to see their outfits.

"You can't really see us unless you come right up to the barista place, right? And if you're, like, probably at the sidewalk, you can barely see us, too, with all the decals on the windows," Sabrina said.

This isn't the first time an espresso shop stirred up some controversy with bikini-wearing baristas.

The area's first Pink Pantherz opened last summer in Redwood City, also raising a few eyebrows.

If customers are not pleased with what the baristas are wearing at this kiosk, there are several other coffee shops within a few hundred feet of this location to choose from.
