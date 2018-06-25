SOCIETY

BEYOND THE CALL: Fire department delivers pizza after driver's crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire department in upstate New York proved firefighters never shy away from serving their community (Henrietta Fire District)

WEST HENRIETTA, New York --
A fire department in upstate New York proved firefighters never shy away from serving their community, even if what they're serving is pizza.

Firefighters from the Henrietta Fire District responded to a crash involving a pizza delivery man.

The driver wasn't seriously hurt, but he couldn't finish his delivery.

The firefighters drove the fire truck to the hungry customer's home and made sure the pizza ended up in the right hands.


The firefighters thanked the customer for ordering out and not risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypizzafirefighterscrashaccidentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News