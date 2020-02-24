kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant memorial: Beyonce opens program with performance of 'XO,' 'Halo'

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter kicked off Monday's celebration of life honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Center.

Beyonce, who was introduced as a "very close friend of the Bryant family," performed a medley of her songs "XO" and "Halo."

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," Beyonce, clad in a gold suit, said at the beginning of her performance.

Click here to watch the Kobe Bryant service live from the Staples Center.

"I want us to do it all together. I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love," Beyonce added, motioning toward the sky.

She closed the performance with a kiss toward the sky.

Fans fortunate enough to get tickets to the service filled the arena, where a stage surrounded by thousands of red roses has replaced the basketball court.

Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather while heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna was to play in.

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentlos angeles lakerskobe bryantbeyoncesportsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
LIVE: Thousands gather in LA for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
For Kobe and Gigi Bryant: Watch memorial service live
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
For Kobe and Gigi Bryant: Watch memorial service live
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front arrives
Man wanted after forcing teens to have sex, police say
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
Show More
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
Officials recover upside down car from Brays Bayou
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
More TOP STORIES News