A soon-to-be first-generation college student received a surprise over the weekend while attending Beyonce's "On the Run II" concert.The Ball High School student was left speechless when she was surprised with the Jay-Z and Beyonce scholarship.She was announced as the winner of the $100,000 scholarship.Over the weekend, Queen B and her rapper husband Jay-Z performed two shows in her Houston hometown.Reporter Chauncy Glover is speaking with the stunned student on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.