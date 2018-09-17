SOCIETY

Beyonce and Jay-Z give $100,000 scholarship to Galveston student during Houston concert

This teen was surprised during Beyonce's concert that she had learned Jay-Z and Beyonce's college scholarship.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A soon-to-be first-generation college student received a surprise over the weekend while attending Beyonce's "On the Run II" concert.

The Ball High School student was left speechless when she was surprised with the Jay-Z and Beyonce scholarship.

She was announced as the winner of the $100,000 scholarship.

Over the weekend, Queen B and her rapper husband Jay-Z performed two shows in her Houston hometown.

Reporter Chauncy Glover is speaking with the stunned student on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
