Beloved high school band director near Beaumont dies after getting COVID-19

SOUR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- Students are remembering a beloved Texas high school band director who died after getting COVID-19.

Mike Westbrook worked at Hardin-Jefferson High School near Beaumont, where he led the music program for 13 years.

The district posted a heartfelt message, saying he was known for his jolly demeanor and "had worked tirelessly to revive our music program at H-J and had accomplished much success on the field and stage."

Hardin-Jefferson High School says the last time Westbrook was on campus was March 20.

The district is now asking anyone who was recently in close contact with him to "take necessary precautions for the safety of themselves and their families."

Westbrook was also a member of the Symphony of Southeast Texas.

The organization posted that Westbrook was a member of the trumpet section for over 30 years.
