Beloved Memorial Park seeks Houstonians' input on improvements

HOUSTON, Texas -- By any measure, Memorial Park is a treasured jewel of the Bayou City and a beloved Houston icon. To wit: Some 4 million Houstonians from more than 170 zip codes visit the park each year for general recreation, socializing, and wildlife watching - to say nothing of the people and dog watching.
Of late, it's been a bit of a renaissance for the park: It received a mammoth influx of cash (a cool $70 million), courtesy of the Kinder Foundation. Then, there's the news of a partnership with the Shell Houston Open, thanks to the Astros Foundation.
But could the park be even better? The masterminds of the Memorial Park Conservancy are seeking answers via a new, limited-time online survey, dubbed Your Memorial Park.
