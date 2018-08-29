Bed-ridden teen wants to meet his hero James Harden

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A sick teen in Houston wants nothing more than to meet Mr. MVP himself, James Harden.
Fourteen-year-old Nevaehn McAdams has been receiving care at Texas Children's Hospital for Duchenne, which is a form of muscular dystrophy.
Despite being bed-ridden, he's got high hopes and big dreams. He loves video games, wants to be a motivational speaker and is a big fan of No. 13. In fact, talking about James Harden is one of the few times he lights up, and says basketball helps him keep his mind off of being in the hospital.
We asked him about Harden via FaceTime from his hospital bed.
"He's a really good scorer and player. He makes the team better," McAdams explained.
In addition to his long list of talents, McAdams also makes music. One of his songs can be viewed on YouTube.
