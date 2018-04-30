EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2018185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a trip back in time to the era of bombshell pin-ups with the famed Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest

It was a blast from the past on Galveston Island this weekend as 30 'bathing beauties' strut their stuff in vintage and vintage-inspired swimwear.The women were competing for cash prizes as part of the 10th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue at the Hotel Galvez & Spa.The revue featured a variety of exhibitions, from a hot rod and classic car show to free musical performances.But it was the Bathing Beauties contest that really turned up the heat on the island on Saturday.The Beach Revue is now part of the Third Coast Music Festival, which began last Thursday and featured 40 bands over four days.