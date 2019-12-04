abc13 plus south houston

Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger

By Charles Miller
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Magic Burger has been feeding the people of South Houston for decades, so it was the obvious choice for this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom!

ABC13+ sits down with South Houstonians to learn the difference between Houston and South Houston, and enjoy some of the tasty treats at this burger institution.

