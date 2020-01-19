Society

Beloved Baytown business owner passes away after more than 40 years serving community

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An outpouring of support came in Saturday for the longtime owner of a beloved Baytown business.

Daniel Perez has been a fixture in the community for more than 40 years as the owner of C&D Grocery and Bakery.

The popular breakfast taco spot has seen its share of highs and lows, including a fire back in 2018.

READ MORE: Family vows to rebuild business destroyed by fire in Baytown

Saturday, a benefit was held to help Dan's family with funeral expenses after his passing.

Hundreds showed up to honor "Dan the Burrito Man," including the city's Mayor.



"I think we will feel the impact of Dan's loss for many years," Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. "We certainly wish the family the best as they recover from this loss and also for the future that the business continues to welcome all the Baytown community and surrounding communities also."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dan's family with funeral expenses.

RELATED: C&D store burned in Baytown fire opens new building
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaytownfuneraltacosbreakfastgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shoots stepson in possible act of self-defense, police say
Bellaire HS student killed in shooting remembered
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
12-year-old Austin girl found safe after Amber Alert
Amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Houston Marathon
Cold front bringing heavy showers to coastal counties
Astros stars speak out after manager fired
Suspect throws chunk of concrete into moving ambulance
More TOP STORIES News