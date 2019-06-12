Battleship Texas Foundation dismisses speculation that ship could sink during tow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2070697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyDrone13 video over Battleship Texas.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials from the Battleship Texas Foundation are clearing up misconceptions about their plans to repair and restore the 105-year-old battleship.Many people grew concerned over how officials were going to move the historic battleship after they announced its departure from the San Jacinto Battleground.In a press release issued on Thursday, officials said that Battleship Texas will be towed from La Porte, Texas to a shipyard for the massive repair and restoration process."Despite numerous surface-level repair efforts over the years, the ravaging effects of constant exposure to salt water for more than a century have taken their toll on the vessel. The battleship's hull will be repaired so that she can withstand her own weight and be enjoyed by visitors for years to come. It is possible the repairs will take more than a year to complete," the release stated.Bruce Bramlett, executive director of the foundation, also addressed the comments on social media about the battleship sinking during the transit."I can assure you that extensive research and planning have been completed to ensure this will not happen," he said.Once the battleship is fully repaired, she will be towed back to an undetermined location in Texas."There has been a lot of speculation that Battleship Texas will be permanently located in Galveston," Bramlett said. "The permanent location has not yet been finalized but I will say that the 7.2 million people who visit Galveston each year certainly makes this an attractive option, if we can secure the right location within the city. More tourists visiting the ship would mean more ticket sales and more revenue to pay for the battleship's future maintenance costs."