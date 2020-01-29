Society

Battleship Texas: How you can help find historic vessel's next home

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The people behind the restoration and maintenance of the Battleship Texas are seeking proposals from the public on its next home port.

Last year, the USS Texas closed at its long-time home at the San Jacinto State Historic Site after 70 years.

Just last month, the Battleship Texas Foundation, a nonprofit organized to preserve and enhance the World War I-era vessel, announced work was being done to the ship's berth.

Now, the people behind the foundation are all ears on the next home port. They urged anyone wishing to submit a "request for proposal" to email info@battleship.org.

The battleship has served as a floating historic landmark and museum at its La Porte location. The decision to close the historic site and to seek movement came after the foundation said the San Jacinto State Historic Site "does not financially support the Battleship's annual maintenance costs."

"The (foundation) is seeking to find a new home port for the Battleship TEXAS that ensures sufficient paid visitor revenue can be generated to support the operation and maintenance needs of the ship well into the future," the organization stated as criteria for its next home.

The vessel is currently undergoing improvements before leaving the site sometime between April and August this year. The foundation said it anticipates arrival at a new berth around August 2021 in time for a reopening in early 2022.

