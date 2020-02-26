Minor league baseball team giving away 'Astro the Grouch' bobblehead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The St. Paul Saints, a minor league baseball team in Minnesota, announced a new giveaway that's making fun of the Houston Astros cheating scandal.On Tuesday, the team announced that it will be giving away an "Astro the Grouch" bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at its game on July 31.The bobblehead features Astro, who lives in a trash can, with baseball antenna's on. With a simple push of a button, Astro will let you know, with a bang or two, what pitch is coming - once for a fastball and twice for a curveball.Sometimes, Astro will just yell what's coming by saying, "fastball" or "curveball."Watch the video above for more on the bobblehead.