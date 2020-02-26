Society

Minor league baseball team giving away 'Astro the Grouch' bobblehead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The St. Paul Saints, a minor league baseball team in Minnesota, announced a new giveaway that's making fun of the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it will be giving away an "Astro the Grouch" bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at its game on July 31.

The bobblehead features Astro, who lives in a trash can, with baseball antenna's on. With a simple push of a button, Astro will let you know, with a bang or two, what pitch is coming - once for a fastball and twice for a curveball.

Sometimes, Astro will just yell what's coming by saying, "fastball" or "curveball."

Watch the video above for more on the bobblehead.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

SEE MORE:

Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal

Astros respond to sign-stealing lawsuit
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips wins XFL award again
Here's when you can plan for the 90 minute train trip to Dallas
5 teens face capital murder charge in Mississippi girl's shooting death
Show More
Tilman Fertitta has identity stolen, allegedly by Spring woman
$39,000 ER bill lowered after woman Turns to Ted
'Yesterdays' in-home arcade is every video gamer's dream!
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
87-year-old driver accidentally crashes into Pier 1 store
More TOP STORIES News