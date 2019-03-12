Society

Barbie-themed hotel suite in Mexico will make all your 'glamping' dreams come true

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KTRK) -- Girls just want to have fun!

In honor of Barbie's 60th birthday, the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe partnered with Barbie's parent company Mattel to transform one of its guest suites into the ultimate glamorous-camping experience, also known as "glamping."

Barbie's signature pink shoe welcomes guests at the front of the hotel.

Once inside the room, hotel guests can walk down a pink carpet, enjoy Barbie dolls and children can sleep in an over-sized DreamCamper.

The glamorous suite starts at $189 per night on weekdays and $229 per night on weekends, and is available through December.
