SOCIETY

Houston 7-year-old a cut above in barbershop game

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets the 7-year-old barber phenom who is turning heads, as well as cleaning them up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 7-year-old girl is making waves as a pint-sized barber, clipping and snipping in a way that would take most years to master.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," Alijah Hernandez, a second grade student, explained one technique of her job.

Alijah knows her craft, thanks in part to her father, who is also a barber.

Franky Hernandez says his daughter started to show signs of talent when she was just 4 years old and would watch him work with clients.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," he said.

Alijah is still several years away from earning a license to professionally cut hair, but she spends her time practicing on friends and family while her dad observes.

The girl has taken part in barber competitions across the state and is also getting noticed on her social media channels.

The family is asking for donations to its GoFundMe page to help continue work as well as move forward with community outreach.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenhairhair stylingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police department seeks volunteers to get drunk for them
Woman returns $8,000 that fell from the sky to widow
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
The 60: Ariana Grande drops new song '7 Rings' and fans go crazy
More Society
Top Stories
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
HPD K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer
Nazi sympathizer attempts to burn apartment building down
San Antonio couple ties the knot at Whataburger
Get ready for winter to return to Houston
Show More
Man arrested after paying for a pizza with bag of meth
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Woman returns $8,000 that fell from the sky to widow
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Willis crash sends 6 to the hospital
More News