U.S. & WORLD

Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

Former President Barack Obama can now add style icon to his list of titles.

He turned heads this week when he showed up to a basketball game wearing a custom black bomber jacket with "44" embroidered on the sleeve.

Mr. Obama sat courtside as the Duke Blue Devils faced off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

On social media, many were thrilled by the look, dubbing the jacket the "O-Bomber" and also praising his trendy Allbirds sneakers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbarack obamafashionbasketball
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Nurse strangled during an inmate attack inside jail
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Firefighters buy elderly woman a microwave
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Selena-themed cups returning to Stripes stores Saturday
H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
Nurse strangled during an inmate attack inside jail
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Show More
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Mom warns daughter not to come home before murder-suicide
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Firefighters buy elderly woman a microwave
Sign warns charges for students caught on campus after hours
More News