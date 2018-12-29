Barack Obama shares his favorite books, songs and movies

From Black Panther to Cardi B, former President Barack Obama continues his tradition of sharing his favorite books, movies and songs of the year.The 44th president posted his list to Facebook, which included his favorite movies like "Black Panther" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor."The list also highlights music artist such as J. Cole, Brandi Carlile and Cardi B - who all took to social media to thank the President for the recognition.The President also listed his favorite books from this year, and of course, his wife Michelle's new memoir, "Becoming" was at the top of his list.