SOCIETY

Barack Obama unveils his favorite books, songs and movies of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Barack Obama shares his favorite books, songs and movies

From Black Panther to Cardi B, former President Barack Obama continues his tradition of sharing his favorite books, movies and songs of the year.

The 44th president posted his list to Facebook, which included his favorite movies like "Black Panther" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor."


The list also highlights music artist such as J. Cole, Brandi Carlile and Cardi B - who all took to social media to thank the President for the recognition.

The President also listed his favorite books from this year, and of course, his wife Michelle's new memoir, "Becoming" was at the top of his list.

RELATED: Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming' is the bestselling book of 2018
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarack obamamichelle obamau.s. & worldbooksfolk musicmovies
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bride kicks couple out of kid-free wedding
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Elderly cancer patient says she was scammed on Harvey repairs
Dad educates others about DWI after losing daughter in crash
More Society
Top Stories
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County
Peeping Tom snaps photos of woman in gym shower
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
It's going to be a cloudy and cool weekend
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
School bus driver charged for sexually touching child
Realtor chases and tackles shoplifting suspect inside mall
Show More
Former Texan takes kids fighting cancer holiday shopping
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
Man used lighter fluid to set Dollar General on fire: officials
Bride kicks couple out of kid-free wedding
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
More News