BAPS Mandir temple is a hidden architectural beauty in Sugar Land area

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple is a hidden gem that was hand built and inaugurated in 2004.The Mandir is made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble, each of the 33,000 individual pieces were hand carved in India and shipped to Houston.The Mandir temple is a place of worship and prayer for those who practice Hinduism.You can enjoy the Mandir's architectural beauty Monday - Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.