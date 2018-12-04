SOCIETY

Ballet students celebrate pointe shoes in different shades to match skin tones

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old Alaja Badalich has been dancing since she was 2 years old and dancing classical ballet since she was 10 years old. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO --
Alaja Badalich, 17, has been dancing since she was 2 years old and dancing classical ballet since she was 10 years old. Though she's a regular on the stage, she says she never quite felt she fit in.

"I think for me being on stage and having a tutu on and having the straps not match my skin tone and then have the tights not match my skin tone and then have the shoes, but more like my upper body is my skin tone was, like, not fun for me, because everyone else had it," said Badalich.

She's not alone. Imajin Lias, 19, understands. For years she struggled to make her pink pointe shoes more closely match her skin tone.

"It throws it off completely because when you're on stage, people just go directly to the foot," said Lias.

RELATED: Renowned ballerina Misty Copeland dancing as Cinderella in the Bayou City

Both women are students in the Alonzo King Lines Ballet training program in San Francisco.

For the first time, shoe companies are offering pointe shoes in different shades.

RELATED: Puerto Rican ballet student arrives in San Francisco to continue her training

"It's a simple thing but really it's a big deal," said Badalich.

The new shoe options will also save dancers time and money.


Lias described the painstaking process of "pancaking" her pointe shoes.

"I buy, like, liquid foundation. I buy at least two bottles and then I get, like, the makeup swabs. I'll sit for maybe 2-3 hours just painting my shoes," said Lias.

When pointe shoes match a dancer's skin tone, it creates a long line that's aesthetically pleasing to the audience.

"I think it's more inclusive and it gives dancers of color a bigger voice in the dance world," said Badalich.

Tights in different shades have been available for some time, but not pointe shoes. It's a change these dancers say is a step in the right direction.

SEE ALSO: Young grieving dancer gets boost from ballet star Misty Copeland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydanceballetshoesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored at US Capitol
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Member of 'Texas 7' prison-break gang set for execution
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored at US Capitol
Show More
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored in star-studded tribute
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Neighbor finds woman dead in SE Houston neighborhood
The 60: Saluting President George H.W. Bush
More News