Society

Baby's unusual name causes social media frenzy

EMBED <>More Videos

Can you figure out how pronounce this name: KVIILYN.

It seems more parents are choosing creative and unique baby names. But there's one out of Australia that has social media in a frenzy.

Can you figure out how to pronounce this name: KVIIILYN.

It's not a trick question, but it gets a little tricky because 4 of those letters are actually Roman numerals.

It's "Kaitlyn". The V-I-I-I is the Roman numeral for eight.

Mom explained in a magazine post from 2016 that she always loved the name, but hated how popular it was.

So, the Roman numerals were her husband's idea.

She added, "Now our daughter is truly unique."

Although their story is a couple years old, it was recently revived on Reddit, breathing new life into the name discussion.

Twitter has certainly come up with some other adjectives.

The family is Australian, and besides public criticism, the government has also joined the conversation because there, numbers are forbidden in baby names.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybuzzworthybabybig talkers
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Show More
Churches offering 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday
SELENA ROSE: New Selena collectible cup on sale Saturday
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News