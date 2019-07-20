Channelview baby drifts to sleep grasping dad's prosthetic finger

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Most days, moms could probably use a helping hand, but for a woman in Channelview, a prosthetic finger saved the day.Nancy Garza says about a month ago, her daughter Nicole started taking comfort in grasping her mother's finger to go to sleep.But earlier this week, while trying to get dinner on the table, she found herself struggling to get the baby to bed.Then, she remembered the prosthetic finger she and her husband keep at home.Her husband lost his index finger in a workplace accident several years ago, but she says the finger doesn't get much use."I thought about it and I was like, 'You know what, let me see what she does,'" Nancy said. "I just wanted to see her reaction, to see if she was going to grab it or let it go, but she ended up grabbing it."Nancy says she didn't think it would actually help Nicole fall asleep, but might make a funny video. Fortunately, it did both.She quickly sent the "genius" video to her husband."He was laughing," Nancy said. "He was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe she fell asleep.'"She said she's received mixed reactions after posting the video to Twitter on Monday, with some laughing at her antics and others questioning whether she's putting her daughter in harm's way."Half of the people were saying, 'Oh my God, that's a choking hazard. What if she chokes with the finger?'" Nancy said.She explained she never leaves the 4-month-old baby's side, and took the finger from her daughter as soon as she fell asleep.The finger, by the way, will not be replacing Nicole's pacifier. This was just a one-time thing, Nancy says.