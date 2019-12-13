society

Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade

Officials at HSHA St. Elizabeth's Hospital say Denarius was due on Dec. 30, but came early for the lunar event.

An Illinois boy arrived two weeks early during what happened to be the last full moon of the decade.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville, Illinois, welcomed their baby boy, Denarius, at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the same time the "cold moon"was to appear in the night sky.

Officials at HSHA St. Elizabeth's Hospital said Denarius was due on Dec. 30, but came early for the lunar event. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

Nurses took note of the numeric coincidence when he was delivered, and told Denarrika of her little miracle. Both mother and baby are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthsociety
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Flower beds could cost couple up to $100,000 in HOA fees
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
More than 40 exotic pets rescued from apartment complex
Crime scene tape surrounds home after 5-year-old's death
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Show More
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Urban Nutcracker celebrates rich diversity of Houston communities
More TOP STORIES News