Unique program uses babies to try to fight bullying

A program in Britain is bringing in their tiniest teacher.

A program in Britain is now using the tiniest teacher to help students fight against bullying.

Baby Evelyn is 10 months old. She visits the classroom, teaching empathy to students.

Roots of Empathy is a program that works to develop empathy in children and adults. The program cites studies which show that a baby can reduce bullying at school by making students think of others.

"If we fail to teach them how to relate, and you need empathy to relate, we will have a doomed society," said Mary Gordon, founder of Root of Empathy.

At 10 years old, many of the students say they already feel like new people. This concept was introduced in Toronto in 1996 and it was introduced in U.S. schools in 2007.
