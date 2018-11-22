A missing senior alert has been issued out of San Jacinto County for 83-year-old David McMillan, who was last seen Wednesday morning.The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says McMillan was last seen at 140 Campbell Acres Rd. He was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 with Texas license plate HMC3709.According to authorities, McMillan is described as white, 5'10" in height and 235 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. McMillan was also reportedly diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.Anyone with information on McMillan's whereabouts is urged to contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367.