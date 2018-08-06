EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3893773" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities found a cellphone that belonged missing Baytown officer during search.

Authorities are asking the public's help in finding one of their own.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Baytown Police Officer John Stewart Beasley.Beasley, who works with the Baytown Police Department was last seen Thursday, Aug., 2 at 3:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Cove area.On Monday, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Beasley's son was the first to notice he was gone after arriving home at 4 p.m. and he was nowhere to be found.The son attempted to call Beasley but his phone did not appear to have a signal. Police were brought in after friends and family said they had not heard from Beasley, said Sheriff Hawthorne.During a search, authorities located Beasley's cellphone in the woods behind the house. The battery and phone were separated, explaining the lack of signal, Hawthorne said.Beasley is described as a 46-year-old white male, 5'9" tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has green eyes and buzz cut blond hair.He was last believed to be wearing a gray pullover t-shirt, khaki colored cargo pants and black hiking type shoes.Beasley also has a teal-blue colored tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder."I know Stewart (Beasley). This is very uncharacteristic," said Sheriff Hawthorne.Since the initial announcement of his disappearance, Sheriff Hawthorne says they have received about 20 or 30 tips and are working to follow in on them.At this time, there is no indication of foul play.Anyone with information on Officer Beasley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.