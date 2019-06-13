Society

Austin officer helps hungry family with cart full of groceries

AUSTIN, Texas -- An Austin police officer is being praised for going above and beyond for a young boy he found walking alone.

Officer Riley found the boy in the parking lot of a corner store. He talked with the boy and found out he was trying to get food for his younger sibling.

Riley gave the boy a ride home where he found out the family was going through a difficult financial time. Riley talked to the kids about safety and cautioned them not to leave home without an adult.

After he left the home, Riley decided he wanted to do something for the family. He went to H-E-B and filled a basket with groceries and snacks for the boys that they could prepare themselves without turning on a stove.

He also got some things that their parents would be able to cook for them.



