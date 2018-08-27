SOCIETY

Attorney for dad who killed 5-year-old son threatens suicide where boy's body was found

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the attorneys for a man who killed his 5-year-old son attempted to take her own life at the same place where the South Pasadena boy's body was found.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE CACHUMA, California --
One of the attorneys for a man who killed his 5-year-old son attempted to take her own life at the same place where the boy's body was found.

Sheriff's officials said 50-year-old Rebecca Lizarraga was armed with a gun near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara and was threatening to kill herself on Thursday. At one point, deputies said she fired several rounds into the air, according to KEYT.

Deputies used non-lethal weapons to take her into custody.

Lizarraga was the attorney for Aramazd Andressian, who, in 2017, pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son and then dumping his body near Lake Cachuma after a trio to Disneyland.

The young child had been reported missing by his mother for several months after he never came home from a visit with his father. The man later told L.A. County detectives he suffocated his son and left his body in Santa Barbara County.

Andressian Sr. was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.



RELATED: Mom of slain 5-year-old South Pasadena boy talks about last moments with her son
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who was murdered by his father spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News, revealing details about what she's going through and her last moments with her son.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychild deathmurderparkchild killedfather chargedsuicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Dad accused of killing boy to get back at ex-wife
Father arrested for murder of missing son
Dad pleads guilty to killing son after Disney trip
CA dad sentenced to 25 years to life in son's killing
Court: Toxic relationship for parents of murdered boy
SOCIETY
Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Church blesses students' backpacks for new school year
More Society
Top Stories
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on doorbell camera raises questions
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
Man uses purse and broom to chase off violent salon robbers
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Show More
Blood-sucking 'kissing bugs' spread dangerous disease
11-year-old patient visited by Drake to get heart transplant
Emergency C-section for woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
Woman escaped when Lyft driver took her into desolate area
Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
More News