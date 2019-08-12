Attorney for man seen handcuffed and being led by Galveston officers on horseback speaks out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5453751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas Rangers to investigate Galveston mounted patrol arrest.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney for the man who was seen being led in handcuffs by two Galveston police officers on horseback using a rope is speaking out to discuss upcoming litigation.Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at Jack Johnson Park in Galveston. Crump has been retained to represent Donald Neely after a photo of Neely went viral.The Galveston city manager and the Galveston police chief announced last week that the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal inquiry into Neely's arrest.On Aug. 3, a photo was captured showing Neely being led by two mounted officers on horseback for six blocks.He was arrested in the 600 block of 23rd Street and walked to 21st and Market. People took pictures and video. The images have been compared to those from the dark days of slavery.