Society

Attorney for man seen handcuffed and being led by Galveston officers on horseback speaks out

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney for the man who was seen being led in handcuffs by two Galveston police officers on horseback using a rope is speaking out to discuss upcoming litigation.

Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at Jack Johnson Park in Galveston. Crump has been retained to represent Donald Neely after a photo of Neely went viral.

The Galveston city manager and the Galveston police chief announced last week that the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal inquiry into Neely's arrest.

On Aug. 3, a photo was captured showing Neely being led by two mounted officers on horseback for six blocks.

He was arrested in the 600 block of 23rd Street and walked to 21st and Market. People took pictures and video. The images have been compared to those from the dark days of slavery.

READ MORE: Texas Rangers investigating man's controversial arrest by officers on horseback

EMBED More News Videos

Texas Rangers to investigate Galveston mounted patrol arrest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonarrestcontroversial videosocial mediaphotosphoto
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Man charged after killing ex who had broken up with him: Police
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
Puppy stolen from rescue group minutes before adoption
Show More
School principal's Mattress Mack-style video making waves
Leukemia patient's dream of meeting Deshaun Watson comes true
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
More TOP STORIES News