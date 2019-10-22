Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll certainly want to add this to your collection!
A T-shirt showing the Houston Astros' full roster for the 2019 World Series was released Monday morning.
Fans can buy this collectible keepsake at all participating Trudy's Hallmark stores in the Houston area. You can also purchase the shirt on Amazon while supplies last.
