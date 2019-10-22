Society

Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll certainly want to add this to your collection!

A T-shirt showing the Houston Astros' full roster for the 2019 World Series was released Monday morning.

Fans can buy this collectible keepsake at all participating Trudy's Hallmark stores in the Houston area. You can also purchase the shirt on Amazon while supplies last.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas grand jury declines to indict monsignor in consent case
Astros' 2019 World Series team a mix of vets and first-timers
Young cancer fighter to meet Jose Altuve before World Series game
Prepare for road closures ahead of Game 1 of World Series
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
How you can cash in on the World Series in Houston
Woman saved by fiance now has to plan funeral instead of wedding
Show More
Armed robbers get away seconds before deputy arrived
Home sweet home: How Astros spent their days off in Houston
Championship weather is in the forecast for Game 1 of the World Series
Which Astros would be great as president and VP?
3-month-old's first word is an Astros player's name?
More TOP STORIES News