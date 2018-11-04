SOCIETY

Houston Astros' Tony Kemp surprises college student with autographed ball

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros' second baseman Tony Kemp surprised a college student with an autographed ball.

Cameron Huckabee is from Tyler, Texas. He attends school at Brigham Young University in Utah. Huckabee says he direct messaged Tony on Instagram after the season to tell him how much he loves the Astros and how impressed he is with Tony.

Tony wrote Huckabee back to ask for his address to send him a package.

Huckabee received the perfect birthday gift from the baseball star.

He was thrilled to see that he had sent him a package with a personal note.

The autographed ball included a scripture that Huckabee says really applies to his life right now: "Each day is a blessing. -Hebrews 10:35

Huckabee says he's "so impressed by Tony's willingness to go out of his way for a normal fan like myself."

"I thought he was a great guy before, but now he had proven he's even greater," Huckabee said.
