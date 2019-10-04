Houston Astros

Astros hold moment of silence for fallen deputy before ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Exactly a week after the murder of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Houston Astros and their fans observed a moment of silence before Friday's Game 1 of the ALDS.

The opening game of the club's postseason was the team's first home game since Dhaliwal was shot to death during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

Dhaliwal's photo was shown on the big screen display in right-center. The moment of silence followed the national anthem.

Dhaliwal was memorialized on Wednesday during law enforcement and Sikh tradition services.

The Houston Texans and Houston Rockets, who each had home games before Friday's Astros matchup and after Dhaliwal's passing, similarly honored the fallen deputy.

Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
Moment of silence held at NRG Stadium for Deputy Dhaliwal



Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters
The company's president, Keith Nichols said Deputy Dhaliwal meant a lot to the community and this is his way of returning the favor.

