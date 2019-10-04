Astros hold moment of silence for fallen deputy before ALDS Game 1

The opening game of the club's postseason was the team's first home game since Dhaliwal was shot to death during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.
Dhaliwal's photo was shown on the big screen display in right-center. The moment of silence followed the national anthem.
Dhaliwal was memorialized on Wednesday during law enforcement and Sikh tradition services.
The Houston Texans and Houston Rockets, who each had home games before Friday's Astros matchup and after Dhaliwal's passing, similarly honored the fallen deputy.
SEE ALSO:
Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters