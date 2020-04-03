Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid park on April 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner continued the plea for donations of PPE during a press conference on Friday as Houston fights against COVID-19.The Astros Foundation, Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy will be holding a PPE drive on April 8 at Minute Maid Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to collect equipment that Houstonians may want to donate.Janet Thomason, director of national procurement with Project C.U.R.E., said the city is looking for boxes of donations"Look in your storage rooms, companies. Look in your heart. Donate those items to those who care for us," Thomason said. "We're looking for anything that will help protect our first responders."Turner says he would like to have a stockpile of well over 1 million N-95 masks for a city the size of Houston.Chief Art Acevedo provided an update for HPD officers who have contracted coronavirus. One officer has been hospitalized and Acevedo asked the community for prayers. He went on to thank Houstonians for complying with the order, saying no one has received a citation yet.Dr. Persse provided an update on the recent area deaths, saying a man who died on Friday was the youngest one yet."The concept of asymptomatic spread is real and its what's unique about this virus. Seems to be a little bit more (and a) bigger part of the equation than we anticipated. Therefore, even if you're feeling well, do as the mayor has said and do not gather. If you feel ill, stay at home. If you need to seek medical care, do so."