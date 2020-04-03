coronavirus texas

Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid Park today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have personal protective equipment and do not need it, the City of Houston is asking you to donate it to first responders and city employees.

The Astros Foundation, Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy will be holding a PPE drive today at Minute Maid Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to collect equipment that Houstonians may want to donate.

Janet Thomason, director of national procurement with Project C.U.R.E., said the city is looking for boxes of donations

"Look in your storage rooms, companies. Look in your heart. Donate those items to those who care for us," Thomason said. "We're looking for anything that will help protect our first responders."
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he would like to have a stockpile of well over 1 million N-95 masks for a city the size of Houston.

"This is what Houston is all about. We have some fantastic partners, people who are stepping up each and every day and providing essential supplies for our first responders and healthcare providers," Turner said last week.

EMBED More News Videos

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Turner gives update on COVID-19, The Astros Foundation PPE donation drive and more.



If you wish to donate, pull up to the ballpark along Crawford Street to drop off the gear.





Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
34 assisted living personnel test positive for COVID-19
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
Houston VA hospital nurse dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
Man found shot to death in west Harris County
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
34 assisted living personnel test positive for COVID-19
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Show More
Woman attacked by 2 women, man in incident near gas station
ABC13's Morning News
First Houston firefighter to be hospitalized with coronavirus
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from San Antonio
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
More TOP STORIES News