Society

Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course reopens

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston-area residents are rejoicing after learning the Memorial Park Golf Course is back open.

"This was really a team effort. Everybody really pitched in," said Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. "The city moved quickly, the city council approved it and the mayor jumped on it."

RELATED: Memorial Park Golf Course renovations on track after Imelda

The $18.5 million renovation was funded by the Astros Golf Foundation, which is headed by Crane's wife.

The project was scheduled to take 18 months, but the first phase of the golf course was completed in 10 months. The new additions include a newly designed 18-hole golf course and a two tier driving range.

The remodeled golf course is now the second PGA-certified, municipally owned golf course in the country.

SEE MORE: Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course to boast driving range expansion

"As a city, we are hugely grateful for the generosity of Jim Crane, his wife and the Astros Golf Foundation for all that they've done and continue to do for the funding of this renovation," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The new course, which was designed by Tom Doak, includes a storm irrigation system that will capture and retain 80 million gallons of water for irrigation purposes.

The second phase of work is scheduled for December. Officials say they plan to open ahead of the 2020 Houston Open.

There are also plans to implement a scholarship for local youth to come play for free, and plans to build a STEM facility.

Golfers can book tee time at the golf course during the week for $30, and on weekends for $38.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrosgolf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 2, from San Antonio area
Astros' qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole used as insurance for team
Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be incompetent to stand trial
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Facebook introduces new company brand
Show More
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
1 item you didn't expect that's best to buy on Black Friday
Patchy fog possible overnight into Tuesday morning
More TOP STORIES News