SOCIETY

Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman

EMBED </>More Videos

An artist is selling a Pringles wine tumbler.

A Texas woman banned from a Walmart in Wichita Falls for drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart has just become an artist's inspiration.

The Cup Artist is now selling tumblers that look like Pringles cans on Etsy.

"Now you can be like the lady banned from Walmart on (the) electric scooter," the Etsy page reads.

The owner of The Cup Artist says the 20 oz. tumblers, with lid and straw included, are for anyone who thought the woman was a genius.

The owner even wants to send a tumbler to the woman if she's not too ashamed by her newfound fame.

The tumbler sells for $29.99.

RELATED: Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED More News Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newswine
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Transformation of iconic Sears building to begin in May
THE 60: 2 wanted for questioning in attack on 'Empire' star
How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Teacher, 2 aides accused of abusing children with autism
Moody Gardens Komodo dragon makes bold Super Bowl prediction
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
Mom charged for pouring water on sleeping infant as 'payback'
Clumsy crooks smash cache on way out in Cypress
Inmate asked for slain HPD officer's name before execution
Hospital dumps woman outside locked care center, daughter says
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
More News