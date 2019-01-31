Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman

The Cup Artist is now selling tumblers that look like Pringles cans on Etsy.
"Now you can be like the lady banned from Walmart on (the) electric scooter," the Etsy page reads.
The owner of The Cup Artist says the 20 oz. tumblers, with lid and straw included, are for anyone who thought the woman was a genius.
The owner even wants to send a tumbler to the woman if she's not too ashamed by her newfound fame.
The tumbler sells for $29.99.
