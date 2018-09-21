Art gallery Foto Relevance debuts in Montrose

A new art gallery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 616 Hawthorne St. in Montrose, the fresh arrival is called Foto Relevance.
The art gallery provides contemporary art consulting and represents leading and emerging contemporary photographic artists. It also showcases artists through rotating exhibitions. You can see a current list of represented artists here to get a sense of what you can expect to find.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new art gallery has been warmly received by patrons.
Elaine C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 17, wrote, "Foto Relevance has remarkable art pieces that are so unique! What a fabulous treasure in our local community. Bryn was extraordinarily helpful in connecting us to the artist whose artwork we fell in love with. That art piece found a home with us!"
Yelper Johanne G. added, "Bryn helped us find the most perfect neon art piece for our new home. She spent significant time getting to know us and our collecting goals. She has connected us with a variety of artists whose work we love and has been remarkably sensitive to our budgetary constraints."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Foto Relevance is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
