SANTACON

Arrests and citations mount at unruly Santa convention

EMBED </>More Videos

Better watch out! A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey --
Better watch out!

A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon came to New Jersey on Saturday.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante says so far they have issued summonses for public urination and there has been overcrowding at several locations. Two arrests have been made, and eight city ordinance violations have been issued.

There are only 10 bars participating in Hoboken's SantaCon.

New Jersey Transit banned all beverages, even closed, on trains, buses and light rail. The ban will remain in place through Sunday morning.


The bar crawl started at 10 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysantaconu.s. & worldchristmassanta clausarrestNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTACON
Women caught on camera trashing restaurant
More santacon
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Officers face backlash after offensive Christmas decorations
Michelle Obama coming to Houston for book tour
3 film, media and entertainment events to check out in Houston this weekend | Hoodline
More Society
Top Stories
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin
Motorcyclist slams into SUV during high-speed chase
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Police investigating after homeless man killed under bridge
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
Show More
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Teen tried saving twin brother's life after fatal shooting
It's a beautiful day for outdoor activities
More News