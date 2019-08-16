Army recruit loses more than 100 lbs. to serve

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Nevada man wanted to join the U.S. Army, but one thing was holding him back."(I) went over the requirements and everything I'd need and the only thing holding me back was my weight," said Luis Pinto. "So, I knew that something needed to be done."Pinto said at the time, he weighed 317 lbs. and needed to reach his goal weight of 205 to simply be considered."It was one of those things where I talked to him and was like, if you put the dedication into it and you actually work at it, it's something you could do," said Pinto's recruiter. "And then (the) first two weeks, he came in, he was already down to like 298. So, you know he'd been working."Pinto said for a long time, he wasn't even paying attention to the mirror. He said it was all about the numbers.He needed to lose a little over 110 lbs. to hit his goal."My whole life, I've been a big kid," recalled Pinto. "I've always been. In high school, I played football and I was a lineman. I was one of those big guys walking around campus, and I guess I kind of got used to that, which probably isn't the best thing."After working out, running and dieting to turn around 18 years of what he'd probably now call bad habits, Pinto reached his goal in about seven months.Now, Pinto says he's ready."Knowing that you're about to leave your family and there are sacrifices but, to know what you're doing is for the better of you and for your future, I think that overtakes everything," said Pinto. "You're doing something important for the world."According to a Las Vegas Army recruiter, less than 30 percent of today's youth are eligible for military service.