Arkansas State Highway Commission votes to rename bridge in honor of Maleah Davis

On Wednesday, the Arkansas State Highway Commission voted to rename the Red Lake Road overpass on I-30 as the 'Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.'
The 4-year-old's remains were found on the side of the highway back in May.
The final vote comes in weeks after Hempstead County officials say they were working to rename the overpass where her body was found to honor her.
Earlier in July, the sheriff said the new signs won't cost the county anything thanks to donations.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there is no specific date for when the signs will go up.
Once they are manufactured, the signs will be scheduled among all the other signs in the making.
Many people have created touching tributes to Maleah, including a sculpture, "My Little Pony" casket for her funeral, toys and photos and a Maleah mural at the apartment where she lived.
