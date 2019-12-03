Society

Merry Dollarita! Applebee's serving up $1 margarita for December

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For fans of the neighborhood drinks from Applebee's, it appears Christmas has come early!

The restaurant teased a few days ago that this month's drink is holiday-themed and will help ease the stress of the season.

Applebee's later revealed its latest creation is the Merry DOLLARITA, a $1 pomegranate margarita mixed with tequila and triple sec.

The company says the drink is only at participating locations, so you may want to call ahead.

Of course, it also advises to drink responsibly.



Applebee's regularly sells specialty $1 drinks, a deal that usually lasts for the entire month.

Last December, the chain served up a $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktail.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Show More
Robbers stab multiple victims in 4 scenes along Brays Bayou: HPD
Katy Taylor makes history at high school football playoffs
First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort
How low will temperatures go with 2 fronts coming?
High-speed crash ends Olympic prospects career
More TOP STORIES News