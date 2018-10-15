Buildings at a north Houston apartment complex have been without electricity since Friday morning and affected residents say they are fed up."So Friday went by, and no lights. Saturday went by, Sunday went by, Monday and still no lights," said Shekedra Hubbard, a resident at the Coppertree Village apartments near Veterans Memorial Drive and Gulf Bank Road.Several residents who spoke to Eyewitness News claim the power went out on Friday morning and has remained off since then."In a situation like this, we can't send our kids to school. I had to miss work and everything because there is no light, there's no hot water, there's no electricity to cook, to eat, to have energy to do anything," said one woman who did not want to be identified.Eyewitness News has called the management office and left messages but has not received a callback.A woman identifying herself as part of the management staff asked our cameras to leave the property and would only say the staff has been working to fix the problem since Friday and electricians have been working every day.Two people claim they've each lost about $300 in groceries because of the power outage and are demanding the power be restored."I've been staying at my cousin's house because she stays at the front (of the complex) and it's still hot," Hubbard said. "My baby, she can't be in the heat like that. It's too, too hot."