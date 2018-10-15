SOCIETY

Residents in north Houston upset over no electricity

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents say they have not had electricity for three days at their apartment complex.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Buildings at a north Houston apartment complex have been without electricity since Friday morning and affected residents say they are fed up.

"So Friday went by, and no lights. Saturday went by, Sunday went by, Monday and still no lights," said Shekedra Hubbard, a resident at the Coppertree Village apartments near Veterans Memorial Drive and Gulf Bank Road.

Several residents who spoke to Eyewitness News claim the power went out on Friday morning and has remained off since then.

"In a situation like this, we can't send our kids to school. I had to miss work and everything because there is no light, there's no hot water, there's no electricity to cook, to eat, to have energy to do anything," said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Eyewitness News has called the management office and left messages but has not received a callback.

A woman identifying herself as part of the management staff asked our cameras to leave the property and would only say the staff has been working to fix the problem since Friday and electricians have been working every day.

Two people claim they've each lost about $300 in groceries because of the power outage and are demanding the power be restored.

"I've been staying at my cousin's house because she stays at the front (of the complex) and it's still hot," Hubbard said. "My baby, she can't be in the heat like that. It's too, too hot."

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Pres. Trump set for Houston rally next Monday
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Woman makes choice to gets breasts removed following genetic testing
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Show More
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Quick facts of Astros rising star Alex Bregman
More News