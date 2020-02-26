Society

Anonymous buyers purchase Bayou Wildlife Zoo for $3.6 million

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bayou Wildlife Zoo has been bought for $3.6 million, according to a listing agent.

Carolyn Spencer with Bayou Realtors confirmed a new buyer is under contract to make the purchase.

She said the original owners worked to build the attraction for over 30 years, so they were selective in choosing a new buyer with the intent to keep the zoo open.

Spencer said the new owners wish to remain anonymous at this time.

