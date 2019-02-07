I’ve been getting some anonymous fortune cookies from an angry American — and I think it’s time to give props for creativity... pic.twitter.com/bJlp06vt6p — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 6, 2019

An angry American appears to be sending a Nebraska senator fortune cookies.However, these fortune cookies are not normal.Nebraskan Senator Ben Sasse tweeted a picture of one of the cookies that read, "May the afterlife turn out to be a series of never ending Fox News interviews."It's not clear who has been sending the cookies, however, the senator did give the man props for creativity.