SOCIETY

Angry American sends Nebraska Senator strange fortune cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse keeps receiving fortune cookies in the mail, however, these cookies aren't normal.

An angry American appears to be sending a Nebraska senator fortune cookies.

However, these fortune cookies are not normal.

Nebraskan Senator Ben Sasse tweeted a picture of one of the cookies that read, "May the afterlife turn out to be a series of never ending Fox News interviews."


It's not clear who has been sending the cookies, however, the senator did give the man props for creativity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysenatecookies
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
La Porte native wins "Don't Mess With Texas" competition
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
4 electronic music events to check out in Houston this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot in the head in front of 3 children
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges
Piles of money and gaming machines seized in bust: constable
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight
Judge accused of assaulting woman in his own courtroom
Show More
This road has seen 11 crashes with pedestrians in 5 years
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases teens after seeing them steal his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
More News