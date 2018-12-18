SOCIETY

Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's always important to be safe on the road, but if you're driving around in Angleton, it could land you a nice Christmas surprise.

Angleton police will be playing the role of Santa, giving drivers gift certificates to local businesses.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote officers will be handing them out to random safe drivers they see on the road.



They wrote, "From all of us at Angleton Police Department: 'Thank you for being a safe driver!' Have a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!"

Some of the gift certificates come from places like Sonic, Dairy Queen, Dominos Pizza and H-E-B.

