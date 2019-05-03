Society

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States visits Houston for the first time

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States made a rare stop in Houston Thursday.

Houston is home to one of the largest, most influential Pakistani communities in the country.

"They can actually play a very important role in being a bridge...between Pakistan and the United States," Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan said.

WATCH: Art Rascon speaks with the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States
Houston and Karachi, Pakistan are sister cities with a crucial relationship in medicine, business, and especially oil.



"Energy is a very important complement to our relationship to your energy companies," Dr. Khan said.

In fact, as you study the demographics, Pakistani Americans in Houston are among the most productive, highest wage earners.

"I have yet to come across a senior political leader whose personal physician is not a Pakistani," the ambassador said.

So, what does the future hold?

"This is a very important and consequential relationship," Dr. Khan said. "We are keen to have a strong partnership."

The ambassador also spoke of the political atmosphere between President Trump and the Pakistani Prime Minister, terrorism, and the condemnation of violence.

More TOP STORIES News