Coronavirus News: Amazon warehouse worker tests positive for COVID-19

QUEENS, New York -- An Amazon worker at a warehouse has tested positive for coronavirus.

That facility is now closed for cleaning.

Amazon released a statement saying that worker is now in quarantine.

"We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we're following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings. We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries. In addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we've temporarily closed the Queens delivery station for additional sanitation and have sent associates home with full pay."

Other workers have been sent home with full pay.

It's the first known case of an Amazon warehouse employee in the U.S. being diagnosed with the virus.

