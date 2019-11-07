Society

Amazon Prime members will love new Midtown Whole Foods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whole Foods Market in Midtown opened its doors Thursday.

The new grocery store will feature Briggo, an Austin-based company that offers hot and iced coffees and teas, seasonal beverages, and specialty drinks via mobile apps and robotic Coffee Haus.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week and an additional 10 percent off hundreds of in-store items.

The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain prompting power outages, high water
Strange Trump image appears on iconic downtown facade
'Star Wars' themed aircraft to take first flight out of Houston
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
SPONSORED: 2,000 jobs available during this Job Fair, Nov. 11
Workers' moments of terror when gunmen storm tire shop
Alaska university accepting PB&J as parking ticket payment
Show More
HISD's takeover by Texas education brass official
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Funeral plans announced for 7-year-old Abigail Arias
More TOP STORIES News