Amazon is hiring 3,000 remote workers across 18 states

If you're looking for the perfect stay-at-home job, Amazon is hiring.

The company is looking to fill 3,000 jobs across 18 states, including Texas.

The listing is for customer service associates, and the pay starts at $15 an hour and includes healthcare coverage and overtime pay.

The part-time job consists of about 20 to 29 hours a week. The only catch is that you cannot live within 50 miles of an Amazon service site.

