Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx ground-delivery shipping

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx's ground service to deliver to Prime members.

The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx ground service, although they can still use pricier FedEx Express shipping for Prime shipments.

More than half of the items sold on Amazon.com come from third-party sellers.

