Society

Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since prison release

MILAN -- Amanda Knox has arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted by an appeals court in October 2011 in the murder of her British roommate in the university town of Perugia.

Knox arrived at Milan's Linate airport on Thursday en route to the northern city of Modena, where she will participate Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions. She was escorted by plainclothes officers and kept her eyes downward as she exited the airport.

Knox's 2011 acquittal was just one step in a long judicial process of flip-flop decisions before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court. Europe's human rights court in January ordered Italy to pay Knox financial damages for failures to provide adequate legal and translation assistance during early questioning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomicide investigationitalyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News